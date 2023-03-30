MIPTV Forecasting 20 Percent Growth in Market Attendance

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV, which is under three weeks from opening, is tracking toward overall growth in attendees to be up 20 percent.

The 60th edition of the spring international content and co-production market is set to welcome over 6,000 international delegates from April 17 to 19, which would make it “the biggest MIPTV in years,” according to organizer FX France.

Bookings include more than 530 exhibiting companies and 1,600 buyers hailing from over 80 countries. The organizer is touting a strong return from Africa and Asia-Pacific regions (including China, which returns with its first presence at a MIP market since 2019), alongside a marked growth in buyers attending from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Türkiye.

“MIPTV is back to growth,” said RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV, Lucy Smith. “We’re expecting the biggest MIPTV in years for our 60th anniversary. I am hugely grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response to the reformatted MIPTV. It’s not too late to join us in Cannes.”