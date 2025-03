ADVERTISEMENT

Samba TV has tapped Zac Pinkham as senior VP of international to oversee the company’s EMEA and AsiaPac business and expand its market share in key international regions.

Pinkham, previously general manager of Semasio, brings extensive experience in digital advertising and media to the role. He has led international expansion strategies for various major technology and advertising firms.

With an increasing number of brands and agencies seeking more precise audience insights that connect attention with in-market intent, in his new role, Pinkham will focus on expanding Samba TV’s footprint and deepening partnerships across key global markets. His leadership will play a pivotal role in integrating Semasio’s capabilities into Samba TV’s broader AI-powered suite of solutions, further enhancing advertisers’ ability to leverage privacy-safe approaches to reach audiences with contextual relevance across digital, mobile and CTV platforms.

“Zac’s leadership and deep industry expertise make him the ideal person to drive our international strategy forward,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV. “As Samba TV accelerates its global expansion and deepens its AI-powered targeting capabilities, Zac’s experience will be instrumental in reinforcing our commitment to equipping advertisers and media companies with the most comprehensive, privacy-first measurement solutions available.”

Pinkham commented, “It is a pivotal time for the industry. We have a unique opportunity to arm advertisers with a more advanced, privacy-first targeting ecosystem to achieve greater reach and measurable results. Together, Semasio and Samba have rapidly expanded to 50-plus markets worldwide, positioning us for substantial revenue growth and deeper market penetration in 2025 and beyond. I look forward to continuing to drive this acceleration internationally as we deliver innovative solutions around the globe that empower our partners with meaningful outcomes.”