Los Angeles-based GRAiNEY PICTURES has added to its Canadian division writer and director Robert Cohen (Somebody Somewhere, The Big Bang Theory) as executive producer for film and TV and writer and producer Joel Cohen (The Simpsons) as executive producer for series and animation.

Robert joins GRAiNEY PICTURES as an Emmy Award-winning writer and director with experience across every comedy format. In addition to Somebody Somewhere and The Big Bang Theory, his credits include The Ben Stiller Show. He has also directed over 100 episodes of television and contributed to films from the Austin Powers, Shrek and Anchorman franchises.

Joel has been a writer and producer for The Simpsons for the past 25 years. His work has earned four Emmys, three Writers Guild of America Awards and a Peabody Award. He has also written three books, several movies and various television projects.

They join GRAiNEY PICTURES Canada, which is led by an executive team that includes Larissa Primeau, executive producer and partner, and Erik T. Wilson, executive producer for commercial and branded. Primeau oversees development, production and postproduction for GRAiNEY’s unscripted and scripted properties, while Wilson spearheads the company’s branded, impact and integrated marketing division.

The Canadian divison was established in 2021 followed by the acquisition of Frameework Creative Content from Primeau, who was founder and CEO. The expansion allowed GRAiNEY to tap into Canada’s talent pool while fostering co-productions, cross-border collaborations and fresh storytelling perspectives that strengthen GRAiNEY’s impact on the world stage.

Since launching, the Canadian team has secured two major co-production deals: one with Frantic Films for The Poisoning, a limited documentary series about the greatest mass poisoning in U.S. History, and another with Riparian for The Search for Paola Sanchez, a limited docuseries investigating the online phenomenon, “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” Upcoming scripted projects include the feature thrillers Perdita and Cages. Additionally, the company has produced behind-the-scenes creative content for Prime Video in Canada, including The Lake and The Sticky.

GRAiNEY Pictures was co-founded by Colin K. Gray and Megan Raney Aarons, a Canadian brother-sister filmmaking duo.

“Coming back to our roots and expanding into Canada with GRAiNEY ‘North’ in 2021 has been a game changer, enabling us to broaden our content offerings, tap into a dynamic new market and expand our production services offerings,” Gray and Aarons said. “With Rob and Joel on board, they will help drive an exciting new slate of scripted and unscripted content, attract other Canadian talent and amplify our global presence.”

Robert commented, “The dream has always been to make TV and movies with the incredible talent Canada possesses, so my brother and I are abandoning our own internal mistrust to partner with our great friends at GRAiNEY for this opportunity.”

“I’m thrilled to join this incredible group of talented Canadians, a whole new group for me to lazily coast off of!” Joel said. “In today’s entertainment industry, ‘Hollywood’ is where Canada meets the world.”

Primeau added, “I’ve always believed that Canada is home to some of the best talent, both in front of and behind the camera. It’s truly exciting to come together with Rob, Joel, Erik, Colin and Megan to bring our voices—and those of other Canadians—to the world.”