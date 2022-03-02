Sales Reignited for Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People

ADVERTISEMENT

Servant of the People, the series created by and starring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, has been licensed by Eccho Rights to Channel 4 in the U.K., MBC in the Middle East, ANT 1 in Greece and PRO TV in Romania.

The comedy, created in 2016, answers the question: What happens when an ordinary but honest man gets elected president? Three seasons of the series, as well as a feature film, are available to license from Eccho Rights.

Eccho Rights has pledged a donation of €50,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Additionally, the company has removed all Russian-owned and -produced series from its catalog with immediate effect.

Fredrik af Malmborg, managing director at Eccho Rights, said: “Eccho Rights stands in solidarity with our friends and partners in Ukraine. It is our position that the best support the global television industry can offer to Ukraine today is to share this story.”

Nicola Söderlund, managing partner at Eccho, added: “The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from. His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader. While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television.”