Thursday, March 3, 2022
Home / Top Stories / NATPE Bans Russian Companies from Budapest Market

NATPE Bans Russian Companies from Budapest Market

Kristin Brzoznowski 19 hours ago Top Stories


Joining a wider industry boycott, NATPE is banning Russian companies from attending its upcoming international market in Budapest in a show of solidarity to Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people have our full support over the barbaric and horrific invasion of their homeland by the brutal dictator Putin and his surrogates,” NATPE said in a statement. “We wish we could provide more tangible assistance, but what we can do is join the world community and prevent Russian presence from conducting commerce. Therefore, we are banning Russian companies from our upcoming international television sales market to be held in Budapest from June 27-30, 2022.

“We pray for the Ukrainian people and hope they continue their battle to an ultimate victory for their great, independent country.”











