Turner Sports & U.S. Soccer Federation Bring Matches to HBO Max

WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports and the U.S. Soccer Federation have clinched an eight-year deal that will make TNT, TBS and HBO Max the exclusive English-language homes to more than 20 Women’s and Men’s National Team matches each year.

HBO Max will live stream more than 20 United States National Soccer Team matches each year. TNT or TBS will broadcast approximately half of those matches, all simulcast on HBO Max, with the remaining matches being exclusive to the streaming platform.

The new agreement is set to begin in 2023.

Per the terms of the agreement, Turner Sports will be the exclusive domestic, English-language rights holder for U.S. National Team World Cup qualifiers, National Team friendlies (including premium U.S. matches against Mexico), send-off matches and special events leading up to and following the World Cup and Olympic Games, and the SheBelieves Cup, among additional events involving the Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams. In addition, the strategic partnership will include digital and highlight rights for Bleacher Report and its portfolio brands, among additional content opportunities throughout the WarnerMedia portfolio.

“This is a significant milestone for Turner Sports and WarnerMedia, further demonstrating our commitment to the distribution of premium live sports content on HBO Max, while simultaneously fueling our leading entertainment networks, digital and social assets,” said Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports. “We’re excited to spotlight one of the most popular Women’s teams in the world, along with an ascending Men’s National Team, over the eight years of this agreement. This partnership offers us an opportunity to engage with their avid, young and diverse fan bases through all of our Turner Sports and Bleacher Report platforms.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Turner Sports at this amazing time for soccer in the United States,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “During our discussions, it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women’s game. As we build toward 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our Women’s and Men’s National Teams.”