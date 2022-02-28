Chris Licht Named Chairman & CEO of CNN Global

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Licht is set to take on the role of chairman and chief executive officer of CNN Global, effective following the completion of Discovery, Inc.’s acquisition of WarnerMedia.

Licht has spent more than 20 years in broadcast news and currently serves as executive VP of special programming at CBS. He has created, led and strengthened news and entertainment shows and programming such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS This Morning and MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

David Zaslav, incoming CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, commented: “I have known and admired Chris for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN Global as part of Warner Bros. Discovery. Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person. He has more than two decades of broadcast experience across local, cable and national news. He has been in the field, in the control room and on the set. He is a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative, and more cohesive.”

“I’m honored to have this opportunity, especially at such an important time for our country and the world,’’ said Licht. “CNN has a rich and storied legacy and I both promise to uphold it and build upon it. I am eternally grateful to Stephen Colbert and the peerless Late Show team for an unforgettable run. I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots.”

Discovery expects that Licht will start at CNN in early May, after Discovery’s acquisition of CNN is complete. He will report directly to Zaslav.