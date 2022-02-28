MIPTV Adds Keynote with Wayne Garvie & Jane Tranter

ADVERTISEMENT

RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM) has lined up Sony Pictures Television’s Wayne Garvie and Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter for a joint keynote at MIPTV.

The session, on the opening day of the in-person market, sees the companies sharing an industry stage for the first time since SPT acquired a majority stake in the production outfit in December.

Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures Television, said, “After all the disruption of the past couple of years, I’m excited to return to the stage at MIP alongside the incomparable Jane Tranter, who we welcomed to the Sony Pictures Television international production group last year along with her fantastic Bad Wolf team. It’s a tremendously exciting time for international drama, and with Bad Wolf among the leaders of the pack, I’m sure we’ll have a very interesting and insightful conversation.”

Jane Tranter, founder of Bad Wolf, said, “As Bad Wolf moves into the next phase of its development in the international TV marketplace, this feels like the perfect time to look to the future with our exciting new partners at Sony Pictures Television. With an ever-changing broadcasting landscape, MIPTV is the perfect forum to discuss how Bad Wolf and other indies can navigate this new world and address new challenges. There’s no such thing as a dull conversation with Wayne and I’m hugely pleased to be working with him again. I’m sure the discussion will spark a flurry of new ideas.”

RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV, Lucy Smith, commented, “We’re delighted that Wayne and Jane have joined the exceptional, and growing, line up of keynotes at the Spring market. Sony Pictures Television and Bad Wolf are a brilliant example of a truly local/global creative partnership, with a commitment to a community whose craft is admired worldwide. Hearing their joint ambitions and takes on a range of industry matters should not be missed.”