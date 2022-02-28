Succession, Ted Lasso Casts Land SAG Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards included accolades for the casts of Succession and Ted Lasso, with individual wins for Squid Game, among others.

In the TV movie or limited series category, Michael Keaton won for Dopesick and Kate Winslet won for Mare of Easttown.

For drama series, it was a sweep by Squid Game, with nods for Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon.

Jason Sudeikis won for Ted Lasso in the comedy category, which also saw Jean Smart take home the win for Hacks.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series was presented to Succession.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series went to Ted Lasso.

Squid Game landed the win for stunt ensemble.