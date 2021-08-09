Roku Rolling Out New Original Programming

ADVERTISEMENT

A new slate of Roku originals will be available to stream on The Roku Channel beginning August 13.

Featuring 23 new titles, the lineup includes four premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.: Eye Candy, Squeaky Clean, season two of Thanks a Million and What Happens in Hollywood. Mapleworth Murders will make its debut on The Roku Channel as well.

Also among the new Roku originals are &Music, The Andy Cohen Diaries, Benedict Men, Elba vs. Block, Fierce Queens, Floored, Gone Mental with Lior, Memory Hole, Nice One!, Nikki Fre$h, Run This City, The Sauce, Sex Next Door, Singled Out, Skrrt with Offset, The Stranger, Survive and Wireless.

Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative programming at Roku, said: “While it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming. We’re excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood’s top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”

Colin Davis, Roku’s head of scripted programming, said: “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats with thrillers like The Stranger, Survive and Wireless, and then can laugh themselves silly with Mapleworth Murders. These August additions continue to prove that we can offer something for everyone, and we could not be prouder for them to be devoured by the massive Roku audience.”

Mapleworth Murders’ Paula Pell said: “Making Mapleworth Murders was a glorious crime procedural romp through a field of pure nutbaggery. We are so incredibly excited that it found a nest at The Roku Channel and millions of viewers can watch a lesbian spinster and dipstick sheriff and deputy try to solve some of the most ridiculous daily murders in an otherwise charming town. Full disclosure, we wrote almost all of it in a melatonin twilight.”