Netflix Backs Australian Training Scheme

Netflix, Screenworks and the NSW Government are teaming up to provide free training for up-and-coming creatives looking to get their start in the screen industry.

The program is delivered by Screenworks, backed by an investment of A$500,000 from Netflix and supported by the NSW Government. It also provides placements and work experience on actual productions with the goal of creating new career pathways in the field for people from the region.

The regional crew development traineeships are 12-month, fully paid and contracted entry-level trainee positions that will include Certificate III in Screen & Media qualifications and practical experience on local productions.

The regional crew development targeted skillset training is a short-form skillset training program delivered in partnership with the NSW Department of Training, which will address identified existing skills gaps in the local screen industry and opportunities linked to in-bound productions. The training will also facilitate transition into the screen industry for workers with transferable skills and will be delivered to a minimum of 50 candidates.

The locations and crew referral services component will provide funding of Screenworks’ locations and crew referral services in order to increase the number of local practitioners being employed on productions taking place in the Northern New South Wales region as well as more widely across regional Australia.

Screenworks’ chief executive, Ken Crouch, said, “We’re very excited by the opportunity to deliver this pilot targeted skills program in Northern New South Wales.

“For over 20 years Screenworks has been supporting and developing the screen industry and talent in this region, and this program will provide a substantial boost to our efforts to address key skills gaps. We anticipate this initial three-year pilot project will be a springboard for rolling out similar programs across regional Australia.”

Netflix’s director of studio and production affairs for the Asia Pacific, Deb Richards, said, “Australia’s content production ecosystem has a fantastic reputation, but it’s essential that the industry is creating a pipeline of up-and-coming, skilled professionals to service this production boom, especially in the regions.

“We’ve entered into this new partnership to ensure people in regional Australia, particularly those from diverse or underrepresented backgrounds, can share the benefit of the increasing production activity and employment opportunities, and to ensure a positive impact in their communities for many years to come.”

The minister for skills and tertiary education, Geoff Lee, said, “A pilot program will commence in Northern NSW initially, to capitalize on the jobs that will be created by the Byron Studios and proposed Pacific Bay Studios in Coffs Harbour.

“This partnership will directly address crewing skills gaps that have been identified in the region including for roles such as camera and light operators, production accountants and location managers.”

The minister for arts, Don Harwin, added, “The NSW Government through Screen NSW has supported Screenworks for many years, as they continue to provide this suite of unmatched career opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the Northern Rivers region and beyond.

“I am delighted that Netflix has chosen to join forces with Screenworks to deliver these tailored traineeships, which I know will ensure that regional voices are front and center in the screen industry, and I encourage all aspiring filmmakers and screen creatives in Northern NSW to apply.”