Ánima Launches Adult & YA Division

The animation studio Ánima, which has produced animated children’s programming for 19 years, has set up an adult and young adult (YA) division.

The first project of the YA division will be El Santos, an all-new 2D animated sitcom based on the popular comic strip character of the same name developed by Mexican illustrators José Trinidad Camacho (Trino) and José Ignacio Solórzano (Jis). El Santos is scheduled to begin later this year, with Trino and Jis serving as executive producers on this new animated series. Set in the infamous Mexican wrestling world, the series features El Santos, who is a brash, uncouth, over-the-top luchador who’s in love with the exotic and sex-addicted Tetona Mendoza, a fearless female luchador. The masked El Santos is constantly fighting against the forces of good vs. evil and will do anything for Tetona’s love.

José C. García de Letona, COO of Ánima, said: “In 2002, Ánima was established in Mexico City with an initial roster of a few projects. Today, in addition to Mexico City, we have offices and studios in Madrid, Canary Islands and Buenos Aires, as well as 22 animated features, nine television series totaling more than 572 half-hour episodes and a digital network with more than 24 million subscribers. And now we could not be prouder than to introduce our new strategic focus on adults and young adults starting with El Santos.”

Added de Letona, “Thanks to Trino and Jis and their adult-themed comic strip, El Santos has become part of Latin and Hispanic pop culture and has amassed an extraordinary number of fans throughout the years. This new series is the perfect project in which to launch our new division.”

“I am delighted to be working with José Carlos (García de Letona) and the team at Ánima,” commented Trino. “Thanks to the continuing success of the comic strips, El Santos has been around for many, many years. And now thanks to this new series, fans of yesterday and today can appreciate the freshness and comedic appeal of the series, coupled with the irreverent character for which El Santos has become so well known.”

“It is such an honor to be working with Ánima to bring to life our beloved and iconic El Santos, which has been a popular classic in the Mexican culture for decades,” commented Jis. “It is wonderful to know that this over-the-top character still brings excitement to today’s audiences.”