Hulu Unveils New Comedy & True-Crime Additions

During the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, Hulu revealed that it is adding a documentary and docuseries to its true-crime slate and has greenlit a new comedy series, among a host of other announcements.

The first addition to Hulu’s true-crime offerings is Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime. The film questions whether Randy Herman Jr. really committed a murder in his sleep or if that was just a convenient cover story. It does so through exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists, forensic psychiatrists and experts in violent parasomnia.

Dead Asleep is directed by Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight, The Case Died With Her) and executive produced by Marisa Clifford, Nelesh Dhand and Sunshine Jackson for Pulse Films and Jack Oliver and Poppy Dixon for Sky U.K.

Hulu’s second addition to the true-crime genre is Captive Audience, which explores the evolution of true-crime storytelling through the lens of the Stayner family. Steven Stayner mysteriously disappeared in 1972 at age 7 but returned nearly a decade later. His return sparked the ’80s-era “stranger danger” warnings and legal reforms, as well as a made-for-TV movie that put the family’s ordeal in the public eye. It is produced by Wonderburst and High Five Content. Jessica Dimmock (Flint Town, Unsolved Mysteries) directs, with Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Jen Casey and Andrew Jacobs executive producing. Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Nick Golhool and Peter Rieveschi also produce.

The new comedy series Hulu has greenlit, Chris Estrada’s This Fool, will follow as Julio Lopez, the character based on Estrada, works at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit and works to overcome his codependency issues with his family in working-class Los Angeles. It is produced by Wonderburst and High Five Content and written and executive produced by Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also executive produce.

“Breaking out new and distinct voices continues to be a hallmark of Hulu original programming, and we are incredibly excited to add Chris Estrada to our roster of multi-hyphenate creators and to bring This Fool to our viewers,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu originals and ABC Entertainment.

In addition to the announcement of new programming, Hulu revealed the premiere dates for Dopesick (October 13) and season two of The Great (November 19), among other shows.

Erwich added, “Looking ahead, we could not be more proud of the lineup of event series coming to Hulu through the end of the year and beyond.”