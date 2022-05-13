Peacock Orders New Jason Woliner Project

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a yet-to-be-titled project from director and executive producer Jason Woliner.

In the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series will mix fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale. The series also comes from executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis (Point Grey Pictures); Megan Ellison (Annapurna); Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck (Caviar). The series will be produced by Caviar and by Rogen and Goldberg through their overall deal with Lionsgate.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey. We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

Scott Herbst, Lionsgate Television’s executive VP and head of scripted development, said: “This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year. This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.”