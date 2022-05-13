Monte-Carlo Television Festival Unveils Details for 61st Edition

ADVERTISEMENT

The 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place from June 17 to 21, with former jury presidents and a lineup of Hollywood talent set to be in attendance.

Among the stars expected to be in attendance are Eric Close (Without a Trace; Nashville), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon), Ron Perlman (Don’t Look Up, Hellboy), Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills 90210, Call Me Fitz), Jane Seymour (Harry Wild, Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Hollyoaks) and the Emmy Award-winning producer and screenwriter Michael Hirst (The Tudors, Vikings).

Festival CEO Laurent Puons said: “To celebrate the new decade, we decided to honor the former jury presidents from the last ten years. They will have the opportunity to meet with fans and speak with the press about their emblematic careers and also their future projects. This 61st edition promises to be extremely exciting, with many premieres in and out of competition. With a lineup that reflects the return of the entire industry, including the major American studios and platforms, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival once again confirms its prominent position in Europe.”

For the first time, the Official Selection Series in the Fiction Category includes three world premieres, with A Private Affair (Un asunto privado) (Bambú Producciones from Spain), Martha Liebermann (Ziegler Film GmbH & Co. KG from Germany) and Vincenzo Malinconico, avvocato d’insuccesso (Viola Film, Rai Fiction from Italy).

There will also be one international premiere, with Romance of Ida (Film Positive Productions, from Hungary).

Made in Oslo (Tordenfilm, Viaplay, Nordic Entertainment Group from Norway), The Offer (Paramount Television Studios from USA), The Tourist (Two Brothers Pictures from the United Kingdom) and Trom (REinvent Studios and co-produced by KYK, Pictures, Truenorth, ZDF/Arte from the Faroe Islands) will be screened for the first time in France.

During the Festival, additional screenings out of competition will include three more worldwide premieres.

The Festival will open on Friday, June 17 with the world premiere of the first two episodes of the five-part thriller Last Light, produced by MGM International TV Productions, in association with Peacock, Viaplay, MBC Group, Stan and internationally distributed by MGM.

On Sunday, June 19, the Festival will screen the documentary Souffles De Vie, a film that highlights the human impact on a marine environment as fragile as the Mediterranean.

On Monday, June 20, Studiocanal will present the first two episodes of a series based on the Marc Levy bestseller All Those Things We Never Said.