Nicely Entertainment Movie Package Landing on Roku

Nicely Entertainment is set to bring a selection of romantic comedies and holiday titles to The Roku Channel, including five exclusives that will debut this fall.

The five exclusives include three titles co-produced by Nicely Entertainment with Sappy Films USA: 10 Steps to Love, A Christmas Wish in Hudson and Christmas Lovers Anonymous. There is also Wedding Cake Dreams and My Boss’ Wedding.

All titles will be available in the U.S., with select titles also streaming in Canada and the U.K.

Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Roku and we know that audiences will love having free access to these films on The Roku Channel. The AVOD market is quickly emerging as our industry’s next major rights category, and Roku is one of the strongest players in the space. So many great opportunities ahead as the AVOD market expands, and Nicely’s digital distribution footprint continues to grow; we’re very excited for the opportunities in this realm.”

Nicely will also bring titles for their second U.S. window including My Best Friend’s Wedding (Showtime Networks), Save the Wedding (Hallmark) and Christmas Wedding Runaway (UpTV); and three movies that had premiered on BYUtv—A Very Corgi Christmas, A Christmas Village and Shoelaces for Christmas—to The Roku Channel on a non-exclusive basis.