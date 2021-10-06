Boat Rocker Inks Deal with Shamier Anderson & Stephan James

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has struck a first-look deal with brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James and their Bay Mills Studios banner.

Under the deal, Anderson and James, the stars of Boat Rocker’s series Invasion and Beacon 23, respectively, will develop and produce original television projects for the company under their Bay Mills Studios banner.

Anderson is an actor, producer and writer, currently co-writing the original motion picture screenplay Super High for New Line Cinema. He will also executive produce the film, which stars Andy Samberg, Common and Craig Robinson. Anderson will star in the next John Wick installment, John Wick 4.

James is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and producer. He starred in Amazon’s Homecoming and Ava DuVernay’s Selma. Currently, James is in production on the Apple TV+ drama series Surface.

Anderson and James co-founded B.L.A.C.K. and serve as co-chairs and co-founders of The Black Academy, which aims to combat systemic racism while honoring and celebrating Black talent in Canada. The Black Academy’s award show is being produced by Insight Productions, a Boat Rocker Company, and is planned for late 2022.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen of Boat Rocker Media and Boat Rocker Studios, said: “Shamier and Stephan are true creative forces. As actors, producers, business leaders and activists, they are breaking new ground and achieving new heights. Everybody at Boat Rocker is thrilled to be partnering with them as they embark on telling the stories they want to tell to the world. Stephan’s and Shamier’s unabating energy and enthusiasm combined with their talent and creativity make the potential behind this venture truly special.”

Katie O’Connell Marsh, vice-chair of Boat Rocker Studios, said: “It’s been a tremendous experience working with Shamier in our Apple series Invasion, and we’re so excited Stephan signed on to star in Beacon 23. Through our many conversations, it became clear that putting together a larger deal to help Shamier and Stephan further their goals and aspirations in building Bay Mills Studios was such a logical and exciting next step. Their creative passion and vision for the future are inspiring and matched by our mutual ambitions.”

Anderson and James commented: “We are incredibly excited to join forces with Boat Rocker to bring riveting content to the thriving television landscape. As a whole, Co-Chairmen David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg and Vice-Chair Katie O’Connell Marsh fundamentally believe in our creative ambitions and reflect much of the visionary storytelling we admire as artists. Our goal through Bay Mills Studios is to help shift the cultural paradigm in giving a platform to inspired and underrepresented voices, changing the way we see the world through art. We couldn’t ask for a better partner in daring to dream as much as we do, all while having the global reach to encourage others to do the same.”