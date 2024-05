ADVERTISEMENT

Groenlandia, a Banijay company, is behind the new eight-episode comedy Maschi Veri, which is set to launch on Netflix in 2025.

The series centers on Mattia (Maurizio Lastrico), Massimo (Matteo Martari), Riccardo (Francesco Montanari) and Luigi (Pietro Sermonti), four friends in their 40s who, in a world that tries to change towards social and gender equality, find themselves to face their own prejudices, the paradigms of “toxic masculinity” and the unexpected consequences of having to question yourself.

Maschi Veri is produced by Matteo Rovere and written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda and Ugo Ripamonti.