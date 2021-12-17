Netflix Enters Exclusive First-Look Pact with Megan Thee Stallion

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Grammy Award-winning musician Megan Thee Stallion, under which she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for the streaming platform.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, philanthropist, songwriter and cultural influencer. She recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. Megan Thee Stallion was also honored as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion commented: “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur, and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, said: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”