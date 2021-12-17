Saturday, December 18, 2021
Paramount+ Becomes New Home of Next Influencer

Jamie Stalcup 21 hours ago Top Stories


Paramount+ has become the new home of the Awesomeness series Next Influencer, with the third season slated to debut on January 13.

Hosted by past winner Owen Holt, the series sees content creators compete in challenges to prove they have what it takes to be the next big influencer. The winner receives a prize package that includes a talent contract with Awesomeness.

The new season of Next Influencer is comprised of ten episodes and a reunion special. The first five will release on January 13, followed by a weekly release of the remaining episodes.

Taylor Olympios, Dawn Morante, Evan Lane, Carrie Berk, Talen Battles, Noah Danenhower, Noor Dabash, Sierra Reed, Kristian Ramey, Soha Khatib and Bryce McKenzie make up the cast for season three.

In addition to the series, Vibe Room, a new weekly podcast hosted by Holt that unpacks each episode, will premiere on January 16.











