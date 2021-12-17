Banijay Partners with Universal Music Publishing Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and Banijay have signed an exclusive global publishing and production music agreement.

Under the deal, UMPG will represent Banijay’s existing global catalog spanning 30,000 tracks. The partnership will focus on maximizing music-related revenues and expanding creative and commercial opportunities worldwide.

Mike McCormack, managing director of UMPG UK, said: “This new partnership with one of the leading, most ambitious and creative new media companies in the world is an extremely important one for UMPG, not only in the U.K. but globally. We look forward to a mutually successful collaboration.”

Antonia Gilham, global director of music and secondary rights at Banijay, added: “Combining our extensive and ever-evolving portfolio of standout brands with Universal’s music excellence makes perfect sense. In a world where IP is king, exploring new avenues for exploitation is key, and through this collaboration, we have no doubt there is room to further innovate our revenue streams to bring additional value to our creative home.”

Jane Carter, managing director and VP of global repertoire at Universal Production Music UK, said: “We are extremely proud to be in a production music partnership with Banijay. With Universal Music’s global offices and expert teams working alongside Banijay’s productions, we look forward to supporting their portfolio and working collectively on groundbreaking new initiatives.”