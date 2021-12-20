Boat Rocker Buys into Dakota Johnson’s & Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has finalized a deal to purchase a minority equity stake in TeaTime Pictures, founded by actor and producer Dakota Johnson and former Netflix executive Ro Donnelly.

Katie O’Connell Marsh will be joining TeaTime as a partner. Boat Rocker is extending its relationship with O’Connell Marsh to further bolster its premium scripted business, signing the executive producer to an overall deal. She will be leaving her role as vice-chair of Boat Rocker Studios to focus on these priority areas, as well as her new role at TeaTime.

Boat Rocker will extend its current first-look deal with TeaTime, which has been in place since 2019, to develop and produce scripted and unscripted television and digital content. TeaTime will continue operating as an independent business, with Boat Rocker providing capital, as well as business and strategic support.

Boat Rocker previously optioned the memoir Cult Following, from writer Bexy Cameron, with Johnson attached to star and TeaTime set to executive produce. The series is among several projects currently in development with Boat Rocker under the first look.

“Dakota and Ro are building TeaTime into a cultural platform with massive creative and commercial promise,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen of Boat Rocker Media and co-chairmen of Boat Rocker Studios. “The addition of Katie’s experience and acumen to this growing enterprise will undoubtedly supercharge TeaTime’s existing robust slate and ambitions. We look forward to further supporting their stated mission of building a brand that embraces, shapes and shares in the experience of film, television, literature, art and music. Our strategic investment represents a natural evolution in our partnership, our broader corporate growth story playing out and an unyielding commitment to empowering creative visionaries. We’re excited about this opportunity and are actively exploring making similar deals with leading creators.”

Johnson and Donnelly said, “Boat Rocker’s belief and investment in us and our future is humbling and inspiring. As a company that was founded purely on ambition, big dreams and our shared love of film and television, Ro and I could not be more excited to partner with Katie O’Connell Marsh, whose wisdom and expertise are vital to our growing brand. We are grateful and extremely eager to hit the ground running.”

“Katie has a unique passion and talent for groundbreaking storytelling,” added Fortier and Schneeberg. “She continues to be instrumental in helping Boat Rocker realize its vision of being the home for top creative talent to work across all genres. We’re delighted to grow our relationship with Katie through her overall deal at Boat Rocker and her new official partner role at TeaTime.”

O’Connell Marsh said, “Joining Dakota and Ro to continue to build on their incredible vision for TeaTime is a dream come true. Working with both of them over the past few years, I have been so impressed by their endless ambition and inspiring talent. I’m grateful to Dave and Ivan and everyone at Boat Rocker for believing and investing in us as we take TeaTime to the next level. I’m also thrilled to continue to grow and executive produce the incredible slate we have put together at Boat Rocker over the past few years.”