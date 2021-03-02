Lionsgate & Starz Ink Multiyear Output Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate and Starz have closed a multiyear exclusive first-window output deal for all theatrically released Lionsgate and Summit label films when current agreements expire at the end of 2021 and end of 2022, respectively.

The agreement will bring to Starz such franchises as John Wick, Borderlands, White Bird: A Wonder Story, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Future installments of the Saw franchise will also be included under the deal.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said: “This agreement is the next logical step in capitalizing on the combination of our two companies. It gives our brands and franchises an exciting new platform home, accelerates the convergence of our studio and platform businesses and will support Starz’s continued growth into one of the world’s leading premium subscription platforms.”

Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz, said: “We’re pleased to continue deepening our premium content offering for our subscribers with Lionsgate’s highly anticipated films featuring some of today’s biggest stars. Combining our strong slate of original programming focused on narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences with Lionsgate’s diverse pipeline of both commercially successful and critically acclaimed franchises further enhances the value proposition we bring to our subscribers and partners.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake said: “We are immensely proud of our exciting, commercially broad and creatively varied film slate. With a focus on attracting A-list storytellers and stars to collaborate on a slate filled with big branded entertainment, Lionsgate’s content strategy amplifies and aligns perfectly with Starz’s premium high-end programming. This deal is a win for moviegoers as our films find an even broader post-theatrical audience on Starz’s streaming and traditional platforms.”

Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer said: “Demand for movies has never been greater, and this agreement has significant benefits for our company, our consumers and our partners. It represents a great opportunity to continue monetizing our robust theatrical slate while supporting the continued strong growth of Starz.”