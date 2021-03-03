North American OTT Revenues to Reach $94 Billion in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

A Digital TV Research report projects that North American OTT TV episode and movie revenues will almost double from $49 billion last year to $94 billion in 2026.

In the U.S., revenues are predicted to hit $88 billion from $42 billion last year, with Canada’s doubling to $5.4 billion.

SVOD will continue to take the lion’s share, rising from $32.5 billion to $54.4 billion. AVOD will increase from $10.7 billion to $32.6 billion. Rental and DTO revenues will rise slightly to $2.8 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively.