Friday, May 21, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Kerim Emrah Turna Departing Kanal D International

Kerim Emrah Turna Departing Kanal D International

Chelsea Regan 59 mins ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Kanal D International has revealed that Executive Director Kerim Emrah Turna has resigned from the company after 15 years.

“I have spent an amazing 15 years at Kanal D and have always been proud to be a member of this huge family,” said Turna in his farewell speech. “It’s time for new challenges and sailing to new horizons. I have to underline that with this amazing team I am sure that KDI will keep its position as the leading Turkish media group in the global media landscape.”

Turna has been heading the global business arm, including distribution, international networks and business development, at the company.

Murat Saygi, the CEO of Kanal D, said: “Kerim Emrah Turna has been with us for more than 15 years and his name is associated with KDI. With his management, KDI team has widened its presence and the leadership in content distribution all around the world. And it’s time for him to sail for the new shores. He will be among our dearest colleagues in the media and broadcasting industry. We send Emrah with our heartfelt thanks.”











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: MISTCO

MISTCO has a trove of Turkish features in the TV Movies Screenings Festival, with Aysegul Tuzun, managing director, highlighting Tabula Rosa, The Apartment of Hope, Rafadan: Gobeklitepe and A Fish in the Water.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.