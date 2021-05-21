Kerim Emrah Turna Departing Kanal D International

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanal D International has revealed that Executive Director Kerim Emrah Turna has resigned from the company after 15 years.

“I have spent an amazing 15 years at Kanal D and have always been proud to be a member of this huge family,” said Turna in his farewell speech. “It’s time for new challenges and sailing to new horizons. I have to underline that with this amazing team I am sure that KDI will keep its position as the leading Turkish media group in the global media landscape.”

Turna has been heading the global business arm, including distribution, international networks and business development, at the company.

Murat Saygi, the CEO of Kanal D, said: “Kerim Emrah Turna has been with us for more than 15 years and his name is associated with KDI. With his management, KDI team has widened its presence and the leadership in content distribution all around the world. And it’s time for him to sail for the new shores. He will be among our dearest colleagues in the media and broadcasting industry. We send Emrah with our heartfelt thanks.”