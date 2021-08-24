Josh Sapan Transitioning to New Role at AMC Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a 26-year tenure as president and CEO of AMC Networks, Josh Sapan has decided to transition to a new role as executive vice-chairman.

Matthew Blank will serve as interim CEO while the company conducts a search for a replacement. Blank spent 20 years as chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, where he also served as president and COO. Blank also spent more than a decade at HBO.

In his new role as executive vice-chairman, Sapan will continue to assist in setting AMC Networks’ corporate and creative direction and work closely with the company’s leadership to support the overall advancement of the company, particularly as it continues to grow its targeted streaming business.

AMC Networks’ chairman, James Dolan, said: “Over his long career, Josh’s leadership ensured AMC Networks became a force in entertainment, with far-reaching influence throughout the industry, and home to some of the most successful and innovative shows in the history of television. We are grateful for his vision, creativity and management expertise and look forward to his continued contributions as executive vice-chairman.”

Dolan added: “We are also delighted to have Matt help us through this transition. His wealth of media experience will prove valuable as he works with Josh and the AMC Networks team to support the company’s continued success.”

“This has been the greatest career I could have ever imagined, and I am enormously proud of all that we have accomplished,” said Sapan. “ I am deeply grateful to Charles and Jim Dolan for allowing me this spectacular opportunity. There has perhaps been no more exciting time for the company than right now and, as executive vice-chairman, I look forward to continuing to work with the outstanding team at AMC Networks, as well as Matt, my great colleague and friend, to focus on how we maximize our unique content to accelerate our streaming goals.”