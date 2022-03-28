International Emmys Bar Russian Programs

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is barring all Russian programs from this year’s International Emmy Awards competition.

The move, in support of Ukraine, follows the International Academy’s suspension of memberships and formal affiliations with Russian companies.

Any content produced by or co-produced with Russia-based companies or made for a Russian-owned channel, network or streaming platform will be deemed ineligible for this year’s competition.

The 50th International Emmy Awards will take place November 21, 2022, with nominees to be announced in September 2022.