International Emmys Bar Russian Programs

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Mansha Daswani 19 hours ago Top Stories


The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is barring all Russian programs from this year’s International Emmy Awards competition.

The move, in support of Ukraine, follows the International Academy’s suspension of memberships and formal affiliations with Russian companies.

Any content produced by or co-produced with Russia-based companies or made for a Russian-owned channel, network or streaming platform will be deemed ineligible for this year’s competition.

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

