MIPTV Spotlight: STXtelevision

From STXtelevision, Astrid & Lilly Save the World is a supernatural dramedy that follows two teenage besties hunting down monsters in order to close an interdimensional portal.

It “fuses a classic sci-fi fantasy narrative arc with modern, diverse themes of inclusiveness, diversity and female empowerment and delivers a rocking story to its 16-to-24 audience,” says Danny Goldman, global TV distribution executive at STXtelevision.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman tells the story of Mehmed the Conqueror. It “represents an evolution of historical programming, with its mix of dramatic and documentary coverage of the East-versus-West battle for control of Constantinople,” says Goldman.

The doc Kid 90, meanwhile, offers an intimate exploration of the challenges of fame in the 1990s.

“The STX slate continues to grow, offering both finished programming in all genres and also a future slate of development projects that are anchored by access to the world’s top talent,” Goldman notes.