Ilha Record Tops July’s Wit List

The Brazilian reality competition series Ilha Record racked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in July, according to The WIT.

Since bowing on Brazil’s Record TV on July 26, Ilha Record has picked up 958,000 Instagram followers. The series sees 13 celebrities confined to a paradise island, where they compete in challenges to find a treasure. Host Sabrina Sato has 30 million followers.

This month’s runner-up, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, returns Kristen Bell (14 million Instagram followers) as the narrator. The teen drama, which has 534,000 followers, is based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar and set nine years after the mysterious “Gossip Girl” website went dark.

The Voice Dominicana bowed on TeleSistema 11 in the Dominican Republic last month and has 115,000 followers on Instagram for third place. The local adaptation of the singing contest The Voice features Nacho (12 million followers), Musicologo The Libro (2.5 million), Juan Magán (831,000) and Milly Quezada (394,000) as the four coaches.

Fourth-place series La desalmada (77,000 followers) is a local adaptation of the Colombian telenovela La dama de Troya for Mexico that premiered on Las Estrellas in July. It centers on Fernanda Linares, who starts to believe in life again and forgets her ideas of revenge, falling in love with Rafael Toscano. Marjorie de Sousa (7.2 million followers), Livia Brito (6.1 million), José Ron (3.5 million) and Eduardo Santamarina (508,000) star.

In the Turkish adaptation of Supermarket Sweep, locally titled Star Market, contestants take up shopping challenges in a supermarket to earn money. The Star TV series, hosted by actor Ufuk Özkan (103,000 followers), has 41,000 Instagram followers for fifth place.

Brincando com Fogo is the Brazilian adaptation of Netflix’s dating show Too Hot to Handle, in which five men and five women come together in a tropical paradise for an unforgettable vacation—but there’s no kissing, intimacy or self-gratification of any kind. Episodes of the series, which has 33,000 followers for sixth place, are commented on by comedian Bruna Louise (4 million followers).

The Swedish Netflix series Young Royals has picked up 26,000 Instagram followers for the seventh spot on July’s list. The coming-of-age drama revolves around privileged students at a prestigious Swedish boarding school trying to find their way in life. Edvin Ryding (927,000 followers), Omar Rudberg (953,000) and Malte Gårdinger (168,000) star.

Leverage: Redemption is the revival of the TNT crime drama Leverage, centering on a team of thieves, hackers and grifters who act as modern-day Robin Hoods. The IMDb TV title takes eighth place with 22,000 followers and stars Christian Kane (95,000 followers), Beth Riesgraf (63,000), Noah Wyle (48,000) and Aleyse Shannon (12,000).

The Portuguese adaptation of the dating format Let Love Rule, TVI’s O Amor Acontece sees two single candidates immediately move in together in a luxury apartment. If the candidates are sure it’s not going to work out, they can go home after 24 hours. Pedro Teixeira (918,000 followers) and Maria Cerqueira Gomes (426,000) host the series, which has 21,000 followers for ninth place.

Rounding out July’s top ten is the new Australian adaptation of Beauty and the Geek for Nine with 16,000 Instagram followers. The format was previously adapted on Seven from 2009 to 2014, following as “beauties” and “geeks” from all over the country test their respective brains and charisma. The new version is hosted by singer, actress, model and TV personality Sophie Monk (611,000 followers).

