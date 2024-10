ADVERTISEMENT

Industry veteran Will Marks has joined GRB Media Ranch as principal advisor for digital (FAST), tasked with developing and implementing the company’s new digital strategy.

Two FAST channels with over 400 hours of programming each are set to launch in Q4 of 2024 across the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Additional territories are slated to roll out in 2025, along with more channels.

A paranormal-themed FAST channel, titled The Unseen (w.t.) will include shows from the GRB Media Ranch Dark Zone programming collection, including Paranormal Files and Paranormal Quest. Also, a travel, food and culture-themed FAST channel, titled WNDR (w.t.), will carry programming such as Top Travel, South Africa with Hayden Quinn, World of Wonder and more.

Marks comes to GRB Media Ranch with sterling credentials as a seasoned industry executive. He was previously senior VP of business development and digital at Ovation Television, where he founded and led the company’s digital portfolio.

Gary R. Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, said, “GRB Media Ranch is truly excited to launch our digital strategy with two FAST channels in Q4, and we are pleased that Will Marks will share his expertise and distribution savvy to help with this next step in our company’s evolution. We feel fortunate to have many hours of premium programming in paranormal and travel for our launch.”

Marks added, “GRB Media Ranch built a tremendous content library and continuously acquires compelling programming across diverse genres. We can’t wait to thrill and chill viewers with the ghosts and haunts on The Unseen and then take consumers on amazing adventures around the world on WNDR. These new FAST channels are a cornerstone of GRB Media Ranch’s new distribution approach, bringing captivating programming to worldwide audiences. I look forward to working with Gary and the entire GRB Media team in helping them increase the company’s reach around the world.”