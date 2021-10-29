Fremantle Names EVP of Global Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move to bolster opportunities in the FAST channels space, Fremantle has promoted Mark Deetjen to executive VP of global channels.

Deetjen will continue to oversee Fremantle’s current digital multicast network and FAST channel, BUZZR. He will now also be tasked with leveraging the company’s library of content with the goal of growing its presence in the FAST arena, both in the U.S. and internationally. Deetjen will work with Fremantle’s sales teams around the world to identify content, create channels, sell them into regional and international platforms, as well as ongoing programming, marketing and content acquisition for Fremantle’s growing FAST channels business.

Having joined Fremantle in 2015, Deetjen originally served as the senior VP of programming and operations for BUZZR. He was later promoted to general manager.

Deetjen will report to Jens Richter, CEO, International, on all FAST business and will continue to report to David Buchan, executive VP of finance in North America, on all matters related to BUZZR.

“Fremantle’s extensive library lends itself perfectly to the ever-growing world of FAST channels, and we can’t think of a better team member to shepherd these efforts for us,” said Richter. “Mark has been a huge asset to the company since coming on board as one of the initial team members behind the creation of BUZZR. Fremantle’s potential within the FAST space is enormous, and we can’t wait to see how Mark helps us to engage with new audiences on these emerging platforms.”

“BUZZR has seen tremendous growth in the FAST space, while still succeeding in traditional broadcast TV,” said Deetjen. “This new way to bring content directly to viewers through FAST channels offers us an opportunity to develop a direct relationship with the fans of our popular content. I am eager to work closely with Fremantle’s international territories to build out a portfolio of channels from our vast catalog.”