A+E Studios in First-Look Deal with Alyssa Milano

A+E Studios has entered into a first-look production and writing partnership with multi-hyphenate actor and producer Alyssa Milano.

Under the pact, Milano will write and produce projects for A+E Studios for sale on all television platforms and services in the U.S. and internationally. Milano is an actor, producer, host, activist, entrepreneur, humanitarian and New York Times best-selling author.

A+E Studios has acquired Milano’s pilot script Things I’m Seeing Without You, which she adapted based on the young adult novel by Peter Bognanni.

“I am thrilled to be entering into this partnership with A+E Studios,” said Milano. “Having told stories as an actor and producer, it’s incredibly fulfilling to now expand my passion for writing as well as have a home for projects I am lucky enough to produce. A+E Studios has already been a wonderful partner, and I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

“Alyssa Milano is a creative force of nature,” said Barry Jossen, president and head of A+E Studios. “She has already achieved so much in her life as a performer, activist, author, podcaster and more. Alyssa’s tireless energy and brilliant creative instincts are certain to bolster her current and emerging career as a top producer in television. She is also an inspired writer, having written her first script based on Things I’m Seeing Without You. Tana Jamieson and I, along with Kiel Elliot and Tom Lerner—Alyssa’s creative team at A+E Studios—are very excited to begin our work together in bringing Alyssa’s vision to the screen. We know she will be a huge success, and we are happy to be a part of it.”