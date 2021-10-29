AMC Networks Promotes Dan McDermott to President of Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks has elevated Dan McDermott to serve as its president of entertainment and AMC Studios.

McDermott will continue to oversee original programming, production and the AMC Studios operation, and he will now also directly manage the company’s business affairs, acquisitions and scheduling and consumer PR functions, which includes talent relations and awards.

In this expanded role, McDermott will directly manage a number of senior executives and their teams, including Rafael Gomez, head of business affairs; David Epstein, executive VP of content and inventory strategy; and Marnie Black, executive VP of public relations.

McDermott joined AMC Networks in early 2020, after having most recently run the Lionsgate and BBC Studios scripted television partnership. Previously, he worked at Fox and was DreamWorks’ first president of television.

“As president of entertainment and AMC Studios, Dan is expanding his role and building from the excellent work he has already done overseeing the development and production of our original programming,” said Matt Blank, interim CEO of AMC Networks. “Dan is a rare talent who has already made a significant contribution here after decades of meaningful work and notable success in this industry. His new responsibilities allow him to have an even greater impact on our continued success engaging fans and driving popular culture through our linear networks and array of fast-growing targeted streaming services, including AMC+.”

“I am thankful for this expanded role and could not be more energized by the opportunity we have to build on the success, distinction and fan relationships that have defined this company on linear television for many years, and to create in AMC+ an elite streaming destination for premium marquee content made for adults,” McDermott said. “2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in our history, and the ability to reach fans on an expanding array of platforms, including a one-of-its-kind service like AMC+, is very exciting.”