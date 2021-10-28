Banijay Inks Deal with Classical Musician Renaud Capuçon

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has struck a deal with French violinist Renaud Capuçon to nurture new classical music talent for the local and global stage.

Capuçon, whose international career has spanned 25 years, will deliver coaching, advice and management to the next generation of soloists. As a producer, Capuçon will be on-hand to elevate performers who are yet to be discovered.

Banijay and Capuçon’s partnership will facilitate meetings with conductors and composers, teach the work and preparation needed for chamber music concerts, position soloists at the frontline of national orchestras, secure opportunities at festivals and provide experience of life on tour.