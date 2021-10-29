NATPE Gears Up for In-Person Event in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE is planning to return to Miami for an in-person event from January 18 to 20, 2022.

NATPE is asking for mandatory proof of vaccination for all attendees. It will be hosting outdoor tents for select sessions and meetings and designated NATPE Safe zones fully controlled by the event production team.

Speakers and the schedule of events will be unveiled soon.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said: “We are thrilled to see our exhibitors, sponsors coming back to Miami and to be welcoming new partners as we are ready to be the new year’s first major platform for the business of content as the industry continues to evolve globally. All of us at NATPE are hard at work building a strong program focusing on new business, new markets, and financing. But most importantly, we look forward to NATPE Miami as a time to celebrate our return in person for what is sure to be a productive and educational week in the content industry.”