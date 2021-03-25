FilmRise Takes Digital Distribution Rights for Highway to Heaven

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the worldwide digital distribution rights to the classic series Highway to Heaven, starring Michael Landon (Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie) and Victor French (An Officer and a Gentleman, Rio Lobo).

The series follows a probationary angel sent back to Earth who teams up with an ex-cop to help people. The drama series aired for five seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1989, with a total of 111 episodes.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “We’re thrilled to add the beloved series Highway to Heaven to FilmRise’s constantly growing library of treasured, classic television series. Now, millions of original fans will be able to re-watch the series and a whole new group of viewers will have the opportunity to discover it, including in multiple dubbed versions throughout the world. Additionally, we will now be able to release newly restored, HD versions, which we are excited to introduce to streaming.”

Wayne Lepoff, president and CEO of Genesis International TV & Film, said: “Genesis is excited that FilmRise, a company with a proven track record of success with digital properties, has partnered with us on Highway to Heaven. Since Genesis first introduced Highway to Heaven into U.S. television syndication, our admiration for Michael Landon and his legacy, as well as his family and business team, has been unparalleled.”