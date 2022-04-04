FilmRise & Fuji Creative Corporation Pact for Anime Titles

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has secured a deal with Fuji Creative Corporation, the distribution arm of Fuji Television Network, for the North American and Latin American rights to six anime programs.

Per the agreement, FilmRise has acquired the AVOD and FAST streaming rights to Flame of Recca, Ghosts at School, GTO, Key: The Metal Idol, Thermae Romae and Battery for distribution on the FilmRise Streaming Network’s Anime Channel and App.

The second deal between the two companies, this agreement comes shortly after they partnered to bring Fuji TV’s Iron Chef to global audiences.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “We are excited to be expanding our relationship with Fuji Creative, bringing these stellar programs onto our rapidly growing anime services. Fuji is a valued partner of ours, and we look forward to growing our relationship, bringing a wide array of Japanese programming to our audiences.”

Genichi Kimura, senior executive managing director of Fuji Creative, added, “Offering these popular anime programs free to consumers on the FilmRise Streaming Network is a wonderful way to make these titles accessible to a wide range of anime fans across North and Latin America.”