Eurosport, discovery+ Slate US Open Coverage

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe is set to deliver coverage of the US Open across 45 markets in Europe, with exclusive rights in 40 countries.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s exclusive coverage of the US Open across Europe excludes Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Ireland. Non-exclusive coverage is provided in Andorra, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

Viewers will be able to access coverage of every match from Flushing Meadows on discovery+ (in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden) and the Eurosport App, live and on-demand. There will be up to 16 different match feeds plus all press conferences, complemented by 234 live hours of television coverage on Eurosport’s linear channels.

In addition, there will be free-to-air coverage focused on local players in Norway (Max), Denmark (6-eren), Sweden (K9) and Finland (TV5). All matches from the quarter-final stage will be broadcast in Norway. In Denmark, free-to-air coverage will be delivered from the semi-final stage. The men’s and women’s singles finals will be made available free-to-air in Sweden and Finland.

Scott Young, senior VP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “This year marks the first of our renewed and long-term partnership with the USTA, which enables us to bring our passion for tennis, deep sports expertise and industry-leading production to the US Open, a tournament we have shown for over two decades, expanding its reach for fans across Europe to savor.

“We’ve already witnessed a Grand Slam season for the ages this year with new champions, young prodigies and legends of the game creating new chapters in sporting history. Our role is to connect our viewers with these athletes and we look forward to telling their stories in a way no other broadcaster can match, from the first point in qualifying to match point on Arthur Ashe on 10 September.”