Discovery Reorganizes EMEA Operation

Discovery has aligned several of its operating markets in EMEA to improve strategic focus and enable further investment in its direct-to-consumer businesses.

In the new EMEA operation, James Gibbons’ portfolio is realigned to encompass the Nordic markets in addition to the U.K. markets, with Gibbons becoming the general manager for the U.K. and Nordics. The Nordic markets will be unified under the leadership of Nicklas Norrby, who has been in charge of the Swedish business since 2019 and will now report directly to James Gibbons.

Benelux will be unified with Germany under the leadership of Susanne Aigner, general manager for Germany and Benelux, while Spain and France will be unified under the leadership of Antonio Ruis, general manager for Iberia and France. Jamie Cooke, who comes from the role of senior VP chief of staff for EMEA, will take on a new combined role for Russia, CEEMCA, MEA and pay TV while continuing to cover maternity leave for Victoria Davies. Leah Hooper, meanwhile, will take on the role of senior VP of international direct-to-consumer growth and strategy, and Espen Skoland will serve as senior VP of communications for EMEA.

Piotr Korycki, CEO of TVN, announced his departure from Discovery. Kasia Kieli, president and managing director of EMEA, will assume a leadership role for the Polish television network.

Kasia Kieli, president and managing director of EMEA, said: “We are working systematically to rationalize our operation and find synergies and efficiencies across our EMEA business. We have come a long way over the years and with this restructuring, we have defined a clear path towards a leaner operating model, where we utilize the best competence across markets. By combining know-how and leveraging our scale, we will be able to streamline decision making and operate with greater speed and focus on future business opportunities.”