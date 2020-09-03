Prince Harry & Meghan Sign Netflix Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached a multiyear deal with Netflix to make a range of programs, spanning documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” the couple said. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer at Netflix, commented: “Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership. We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home—and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”