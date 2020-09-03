Amagi Signs New Pacts with The Africa Channel, WideOrbit

ADVERTISEMENT

Amagi has signed two separate deals, with The Africa Channel and WideOrbit, for its cloud-based technology.

The Africa Channel has partnered with Amagi to streamline its entire broadcast workflow across cable, satellite and digital OTT services. This integration has helped The Africa Channel gain efficiencies in distribution while achieving greater transparency across its operations.

“As we cater to both cable and streaming TV audiences, having two different broadcast operations impacted our ability to scale, and swiftly respond to rapidly changing viewer and platform preferences,” said Narendra Reddy, VP and general manager of The Africa Channel. “Partnering with Amagi allows us to leverage their deep technical integration with leading video service platforms enabling The Africa Channel to reach the underserved African diaspora audience worldwide with premium African content.”

WideOrbit’s deal with Amagi is to enable dynamic ad-decisioning and insertion in live stream TV. The strategic partnership will extend WideOrbit’s $38 billion in annual ad spending System of Record and best-in-class workflow management expertise to OTT streaming for local TV broadcasters.

Together, WideOrbit and Amagi will empower broadcasters to leverage existing linear workflows for digital streaming via OTT and CTV, allowing them to converge broadcast ad breaks with the power of digital ad insertion. Specifically, the ad server within WideOrbit’s Digital Suite and Amagi’s THUNDERSTORM technology allows local TV broadcasters to dynamically insert ads into live streams within their existing broadcast infrastructure.

“This partnership brings together Amagi’s expertise in streaming and OTT with WideOrbit’s expertise in linear broadcast TV,” said Srinivasan KA, Amagi co-founder. “We’re providing the best of both worlds to local TV broadcasters as they move into streaming via OTT and CTV.”

“Our partnership with Amagi allows local TV broadcasters to provide a linear-quality ad break experience to their streaming audience, using the same workflows and WideOrbit tools they’re already familiar with,” said John Morris, WideOrbit VP of digital solutions. “Currently available for streaming via OTT and CTV, the technology also lays the foundation for monetization in the emerging ATSC 3.0 environment. Our partnership with Amagi sets the stage for the addressable advertising capabilities needed to fully maximize the additional revenue opportunities all of these services represent.”