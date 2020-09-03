New Programming Launching on FilmRise Channels

Saturday, September 5, 2020
Chelsea Regan


FilmRise is launching a number of new titles on its channels this fall, including Hell’s Kitchen and Prince Sign ‘O’ the Times.

In addition to Hell’s Kitchen, other Gordon Ramsay programs on the slate include Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course. With the Emmy Awards taking place this month, the FilmRise app now features The Rifleman, Hunter, An American Crime and Case Histories, among others.

Further, FilmRise is hosting a concert marathon on September 27, available on the FilmRise Classic TV channel. Joining Prince Sign ‘O’ the Times in the lineup are Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow and The Doors: Live at the Bowl ‘68, among others.











