Thursday, March 2, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Content Americas Confirms 2024 Plans

Content Americas Confirms 2024 Plans

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Following its inaugural event this year, Content Americas is planning to return to Miami from January 23 to 25, 2024.

The event will take place at the Miami Downtown Hilton, which is currently undergoing renovation.

Content Americas 2024 will also host the inaugural Rose d’Or Latinos, a celebration of the best programming from across the Spanish-speaking world and an extension of the Rose d’Or awards brand. Entries will open in the summer.

There will also be a Content Americas Pitch Competition at the event in Miami 2024, designed to provide financing for the best new ideas coming out of the Hispanic content business.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

SVOD Revenues to Hit $124 Billion by 2028

New forecasts from Digital TV Research project that global SVOD revenues will rise from $99 billion last year to $124 billion by 2028.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.