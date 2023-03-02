Content Americas Confirms 2024 Plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Following its inaugural event this year, Content Americas is planning to return to Miami from January 23 to 25, 2024.

The event will take place at the Miami Downtown Hilton, which is currently undergoing renovation.

Content Americas 2024 will also host the inaugural Rose d’Or Latinos, a celebration of the best programming from across the Spanish-speaking world and an extension of the Rose d’Or awards brand. Entries will open in the summer.

There will also be a Content Americas Pitch Competition at the event in Miami 2024, designed to provide financing for the best new ideas coming out of the Hispanic content business.