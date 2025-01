ADVERTISEMENT

Comcast has introduced Sports & News TV, a new video package for Xfinity Internet customers that brings together movies, TV shows, prime time, live news and sporting events from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA all in one place.

Sports & News TV is available for an all-in monthly price of $70 when combined with Xfinity Internet. The new package includes 50-plus broadcast, cable news and sports channels, a subscription to Peacock, 300 hours of cloud DVR storage, plus access to 100-plus free streaming channels integrated into the channel guide and throughout the browsing experience.

This comprises every local broadcast channel, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision; national news channels, including CNBC, CNN, FOX News and MSNBC; sports channels with live coverage spanning college and professional sports, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, FS1, GOLF Channel and SEC Network; access to Peacock’s selection of original series, more than 8,000 hours of live sports including NFL football, Premier League soccer, WWE and coming soon NBA basketball, movies right after they’re in theaters, next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo, fan-favorite library content and daily live news; 300 hours of cloud DVR storage; and streaming channels within the channel guide, complementing the lineup of programming with channels such as American Crimes, E! Keeping Up, FOX Sports, Telemundo Al Dia, TODAY All Day, Sky News and more.

“With Sports & News TV, we’ve brought together top networks for live sports and news and Peacock, the best streaming service for sports fans, to create a new video bundle packed with the best content at an unbeatable price, all accessible within a premium viewing experience that makes it easy for customers to find the content they care about most,” said John Dixon, senior VP of entertainment at Comcast. “Sports & News TV is a terrific option for customers looking for a great value in entertainment without sacrificing their favorite live sports and news channels.”