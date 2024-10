ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has formed a new global content sales function that will be led by Janet Brown, effective November 1.

In an expanded role as president of global content sales, Brown will oversee sales across all regions, centralizing global operations and content investment. She will continue reporting to Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC Global Media & Streaming.

As part of the change, BBC Studios will recruit for a new executive VP of global content sales, based in London and reporting to Brown.

Brown joined the company in 2022 and most recently led BBC Studios’ distribution initiatives for North America and the LatAm region. Prior to joining BBC Studios, Brown led global content sales, distribution and commercial operations across all rights types and content formats for Gunpowder & Sky, then part of AT&T/Warner Mdia. Previously, she grew FilmBuff from startup to established industry player, ultimately leading to its sale to Otter Media/Gunpowder & Sky.

“BBC Studios is fortunate to work with outstanding creatives and partners to bring world-leading British IP to audiences around the world, and we’ve enjoyed tremendous growth and momentum,” Glashow said. “As the marketplace evolves, it’s clear that the depth of our global reach is critical as we secure the widest possible reach for our content. Janet’s leadership in this global role will allow us to continue delivering the best of BBC Studios to our global partners. Janet brings a unique breadth of experience in creative dealmaking and managing content distribution across multiple regions, making her well-suited to lead our new global content sales function.”

“It’s truly such an exciting time for BBC Studios,” Brown said. “As international stories fuel viewership across platforms, our unmatched depth of content across genres, combined with our ability to facilitate innovative funding strategies, uniquely positions us to bring even more world-leading content to audiences. This unified, global approach to content sales will allow us to build on this success and super-serve every network group and streaming platform around the world.”