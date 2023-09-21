AVOD Revenues to Hit $69 Billion by 2029

ADVERTISEMENT

AVOD revenues for TV series and movies are expected to rise from $39 billion this year to $69 billion by 2029, per new figures from Digital TV Research.

Of the 2029 total, the U.S. will account for 31 percent, down from a 40 percent share this year, adding $6 billion in revenues to reach $21.6 billion. The second biggest market will be China at $7.4 billion in revenues, followed by the U.K. at $3.6 billion and Canada at $3.5 billion. Other key markets include India, Germany, Brazil and Japan, all in the $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue range.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, commented: “These forecasts are a lot lower than our previous edition due to lower ad growth and as platforms have delayed and/or scaled back their expansion plans. Most hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers offered will be in developed markets. Few platforms want to risk antagonizing the investment community by expanding these services into developing markets where the rewards are lower.”