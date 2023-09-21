Thursday, September 21, 2023
Home / Top Stories / AVOD Revenues to Hit $69 Billion by 2029

AVOD Revenues to Hit $69 Billion by 2029

Mansha Daswani 13 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

AVOD revenues for TV series and movies are expected to rise from $39 billion this year to $69 billion by 2029, per new figures from Digital TV Research.

Of the 2029 total, the U.S. will account for 31 percent, down from a 40 percent share this year, adding $6 billion in revenues to reach $21.6 billion. The second biggest market will be China at $7.4 billion in revenues, followed by the U.K. at $3.6 billion and Canada at $3.5 billion. Other key markets include India, Germany, Brazil and Japan, all in the $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue range.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, commented: “These forecasts are a lot lower than our previous edition due to lower ad growth and as platforms have delayed and/or scaled back their expansion plans. Most hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers offered will be in developed markets. Few platforms want to risk antagonizing the investment community by expanding these services into developing markets where the rewards are lower.”











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor-in-chief and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Rupert Murdoch Stepping Down as Chairman of Fox, News Corp

Fox Corporation and News Corporation have revealed that Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of each board, with Lachlan Murdoch to become the sole chair of News Corp and continue as executive chair and CEO of Fox.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.