2021 International Emmy Awards Host & Presenter Lineup Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed that actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure, Yearly Departed) will host the 2021 ceremony set for November 22.

The cast of awards presenters includes Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana and Angélica. Twelve-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Thomas Bellut, director general of ZDF.

The ceremony will take place in New York City on November 22 at 7 p.m. EST.