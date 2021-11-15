November Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The November digital editions of World Screen and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

Interactive In-Demand reports on crime series, blue-sky dramas, sci-fi/fantasy shows, Korean programming and content from Québec. Plus WorldScreenings spotlights on Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Red Arrow Studios International, Off the Fence, Artist View Entertainment, TV Asahi, Gusto TV and NHK Enterprises.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.