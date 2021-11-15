Linda Jensen, David Barron Join Envision

ADVERTISEMENT

Linda Jensen, former CEO of HBO Europe, and Harry Potter producer David Barron are joining Envision Entertainment.

Barron is tasked with ramping up Envision’s slate of high-end premium content, while Jensen will launch a division to focus on investments in IP and other media companies, including in publishing, gaming and animation. The initial focus will be on markets in CEE and East Asia before expanding to India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Michael Nakan, founder and chief content officer of Envision, will work across the company’s production and investment arms.

“Linda and David are two incredibly well-respected figures in the global content industry,” Nakan said. “Having them join the team is a real statement about our ambitions to make Envision a world-leading international production house and IP incubator. Following our recent co-production deal with Nippon TV and the current investment round, we are anticipating a period of rapid growth and to quickly become a highly respected producer of global content. We all know that great stories can come from anywhere, even countries without established content industries, and our objective is to build a sustainable catalogue of original and acquired IP in both mature and emerging markets worldwide.”

Jensen, global head of investments, added, “Global content needs are growing, both for stories and IP, as well as services. Envision is dedicated to meeting these needs by sourcing the best local ideas and assets for growth. I look forward to working with Michael and David as we grow Envision.”

Barron, global head of scripted, noted, “This is a huge opportunity to capitalize on our very ambitious plans and I am very excited to be working with Linda and Michael to continue to grow Envision Entertainment in the International marketplace.”