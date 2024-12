ADVERTISEMENT

Yoshimoto Kogyo-owned FANY Corporation is teaming with NTT Docomo Studio & Live and Minto to launch a new platform devoted to vertical drama shorts.

“FANY :D” will offer up vertical drama series with episodes ranging from 1 to 3 minutes each. The plan is to offer as many as 50 per year.

The first few episodes of each show will be free, with users having to pay for access thereafter. The first batch of shows feature a wealth of Yoshimoto Kogyo talent, including Hoshida Hidetoshi, Cocorico Tanaka Naoki, Robert Yamamoto Hiroshi, Fruit Punch Murakami Takeshi, Hyokkorihan, Nelsons Wada Manju, Kawaretei Iwakura and Soitsu Doitsu Ichikawa Sashimi. There is potential for the shorts to be developed into webtoons and longer-form drama series.

The initial slate includes Immoral—The Real Identity of Popular Model is the Devil, Apparently I’m having an affair…, Are dull office workers major shareholders? and Stolen Life: The Other Me, among others.

FANY has some 4.7 million members.